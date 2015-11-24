Eleven/10ths

Also joining us is Nathan Alexander, the former mechanic for Darryn Durham at Eleven-10 and current mechanic for Andrew Short at BTOSports.com KTM, and Billy Hartle, former mechanic for Alex Martin at Eleven-10 and current mechanic for Aaron Plessinger at Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha.

It’s one of the cooler stories in the pits, and the fact that they’re friends makes it even better. Training together all these years, Phil and Alex first experienced moto hardship when they were teammates on the privateer Eleven-10 Mods team. This team built fast machines, but the money was never there to properly compete at the top level, which led to some amazing stories of how the squad and the riders tried to keep it all going. We thought taking a little journey down memory lane of life at Eleven-10 with Phil and Alex would be entertaining, and what a comical journey it is.

This past season, though, has been a little different. A couple of guys, good friends at that, have really started to elevate their game. Alex Martin of the CycleTrader.com/Rock River Yamaha team is a seven-year pro who collected his first-ever 250SX podiums this year and won a moto in 250MX. New Yorker Phil Nicoletti is a nine-year pro who won 450SX heat races, made the podium in 450MX races, and is riding better than ever.

Generally speaking, in motocross, longtime veteran riders just don’t get better as the years go on. If you’re a title winner, you’ll be that fast right out of the gate.

Yeah, I lived in a tent in Sanner’s yard for a year or so. But during that short time with HoT and Kilbarger, Phil Alderton said it was too cold, and he threw my tent, which was my home, away. He said it was too cold and ripped it all up. So then I was sleeping on the floor at Sanner’s house every once in a while.

But then he totally graduated up to Sanner’s house! Chad’s wife was letting him stay on the carpet floor in the living room. I swear there’s a subtle stain there to this day in the floor.

I love Nate, but he used to be so dirty back in the day. He was living on Sanner’s floor, in his house. He just lived there. Before that, he lived in a tent out at Chad’s house. I remember he was riding a pit bike and he broke his collarbone or something. So he’d be sleeping in this tent with a broken collarbone. It had to be so uncomfortable.

The day Alex showed up, it was pissing rain, and I think he expected a lot more. We were working out of a two-car garage. It was so tiny. So he shows up on this rainy, pissy, horrible day, and he’s supposed to stay. Sanner wanted him to stay there for however long, and he ends up in this shit-hole town [in Pennsylvania] that is really bad [and] in this two-car garage. And he’s probably like, What am I getting myself into?

I did the Ti-Lube Honda deal in 2009, just West Coast supercross. They helped me a little bit outdoors, but it was pretty much a privateer effort on the Wonder Warthog thing. In 2010, I was still on the Wonder Warthog program the whole year. I went to Eleven-10 in 2011. I remember hitting up Chad all the time, calling him like, “I can pay for everything—I just want to be on the team.” So I was there in 2011, 2012, and then half of 2013—and 2011 actually went well.

I worked there 2011 and 2012 for Darryn Durham. I was there basically from Alex’s first day there until Darryn’s last. I wasn’t there much with Phil [Nicoletti], but I was around a lot. Phil went there when I was leaving.

I worked for privateer Nathan Skaggs, and Chad Sanner did our engines then. That was when he first started his Eleven-10 business and I met him. Then I was at MTF working for this amateur kid and Levi Kilbarger was there. He was blowing a bunch of money somewhere else on motors, and he just wasn’t getting good-quality stuff. I told him he’s got to get Chad to do his stuff. He actually listened to me and it worked out well. Then I worked for Levi for a while, and then Levi ended up doing this reincarnation of Honda of Troy with Sanner. Then, after that whole thing kind of fell apart, I hung around and Sanner just took me on.

The Eleven-10 Mods team had one thing going for it though: It made a return to the old-school ways by pitting out of an all-black box for its entire existence.

Nathan Alexander The van was like brand new when we got it. It was set up, but it wasn’t very comfortable. It just had like a couch/bench thing in it, a TV, and everything. I didn’t actually live in it, but would stay in there quite a bit.

Alex Martin Back in the day, all of us were so young and dumb. I was like, “Oh, yeah, man, this is sick. Cool, black box van and rims and a stereo system. That’s cool.”

In his first year with the team, Martin also did some 450SX races on the West Coast.

Alex Martin I was kind of paying for pretty much everything on my own. Actually, I’m still surprised to this day that Chad somehow had a guy drive his van out to Anaheim 1. I can’t believe they even did it. That was like the first race I really ever did with them, but just looking back at how hard it was for him to show up at High Point later on, I can’t believe he made it to A1. I think I did three or four rounds on the 450 by myself to start that year.

Nathan Alexander For Anaheim 1, he had bought a 450 and we just redid it for him. Took him to Anaheim just to do a few races or whatever. Very, very last minute right off the bat, and, well, you could tell he was a little sketched out. But he didn’t have anything else. He knew we made an honest effort and tried to help him out, but you can only do so much.

Alex Martin I’d say supercross was a little rocky that first year, crashing in the Jacksonville mechanics’ area probably being a low point.

Nathan Alexander At first, Alex practiced really well. I thought he was going to do really well, and he’d have some flashes of brilliance, but then he’d crash his brains out. I remember the first year in Jacksonville, he just sent it into the mechanics area through the whoops. I don’t think he ever had the chassis [dialed in]. He might have had this rocket ship or whatever that was handed to him, but he didn’t have a chassis that was built for him like all the other guys. But it seemed like he was a pretty good starter. It was just bad luck, I guess.

Alex Martin Sanner was doing the motors—they were fast—and PR2 was doing the suspension. It was good. He knew what he was doing. Just as far as testing and trying to refine the product, make it a longer spread of power, or [make it] more comfortable, we never did anything like that. It was just kind of dyno it and go and race. You know how riders mentally worry about stuff, so Chad would never tell me until after the race what I had in my bike. I remember in supercross one time, my motor was almost bone stock. It wasn’t very good because I just didn’t have good results yet. When I started getting better results, then he gave me a better motor outdoors. But the race motor that I did have early on in supercross, he gave it to some amateur kid that was going to go race Oak Hill or something like that. So he gave it to the amateur kid and didn’t tell me. And I think I literally had a bone-stock bike at Jacksonville.

Nathan Alexander Alex was flying to the races. One thing Alex is really good at is budgeting. That was the cool thing I learned about Alex. He does things and he does it right. He had everything before the season written out on a piece of paper. So organized. He did everything—flights, hotels, everything. Pretty amazing for a rider.

Alex Martin I still had help from a doctor friend of mine that was still paying for all my expenses and stuff. It was kind of cheap for me to be on the team. Sanner didn’t have to come up with money to pay for everything.

Nathan Alexander Actually, you know how I said Alex is really, really good at budgeting his money and everything? Well, one thing he wasn’t good at budgeting his money with that year was hiring a mechanic, so he used to have his friends and stuff help him out. Every once in a while he’d have his friend, or he even had Gus from Gus Racing one time just come and push his bike to the starting line. But I had to work on it and get it ready for him. He tried so hard to help sometimes. One time at the shop, he knew I had a lot going on. His bike needed to be rebuilt to ride the next day. And he goes, “I’ll help.” He’d never even taken them apart, so he doesn’t even take the cam chain tensioner out or anything, and he’s just popping the cam out. He was jacking all kinds of stuff on it. I felt so bad. He was just trying to help.

Alex Martin I think I was trying to save Chad money, so after Freestone I remember I just drove back to the shop in the van. I didn’t actually drive, but I just went with those guys. It was like twenty hours, I think. I drove back because flights were too expensive, and I don’t think he would have been able to pay for one anyway. Near the end of every series, the money would get tighter. I remember just going to the post office and shipping out a package for him, and he would give me, like, five bucks, and it was thirty-five dollars to ship the package. I was like, all right, I’ll just cover it—no worries.

Nathan Alexander A lot of times, we’d use my money because stuff like us showing up to Budds Creek at the hotel we were supposed to have a reservation at and they said we didn’t have one would happen. It ended up being sold out, so we had to go to another hotel. I actually hadn’t got paid in a long time, but that week was one of the first weeks I got paid. I was thinking that it’s kind of weird for me to get paid all of a sudden. So we got paid and I ended up having to use that money for me and Darryn and those guys’ hotel rooms. So, many times, me and Darryn, we’d show up to the hotel and be like, “Yes, hello, we’re staying at this hotel.” And they’re, like, “No, you don’t have a reservation here.” It got a little old.

Alex Martin I think around High Point that year, Sanner was pissed about something. I think Durham rode press day and said he hated his bike. “This bike sucks. I like my practice bike better” kind of stuff. So he made Nate switch it over, but before Nate did that Chad came to the shop. He was pissed off at Darryn, and he just kicked the bikes. And they were set up like dominos, so he kicked one over and it knocked all four over! I remember he would just get mad at stuff while working and he would chuck a carburetor through a wall.

We ended up getting there and Sanner was all cool like nothing happened even though we weren’t supposed to be there! That was weird. Alexander

Nathan Alexander It was touch and go for us to make Millville that year. For some reason, we were waiting on money from Sanner to go. And then he went home one day to get us money, and he never came back. So we just went ahead and went to Millville. Darryn had a little bit of money and I had some money in my bank account, so we just got money to get to Millville, and we thought we’d worry about the next race in Washougal after we get to Millville. We ended up getting there and Sanner was all cool like nothing happened even though we weren’t supposed to be there! That was weird. So, after the race, I thought I’ll build Darryn’s bike and do whatever needs done to Alex’s bike at the time, get everything ready, and then we’ll go to Washougal. Well, in the meantime, the van tires were straight-up square. They were like Flintstones tires. I’m not exaggerating. Alex’s dad John was like, “No, you should not drive this thing to Washington. You need tires first. It’s very dangerous.” So Bryar Perry from 180 Decals was with us, and he ended up chipping in some money. Alex had some money leftover on a contingency card, and we got some used tires. So we’re on our way to Washougal and we were freaking out because Sanner wouldn’t answer our phone calls or anything, so we just winged it. And then halfway there, he finally calls us back—this is after a day and a half of driving. He’s says he didn’t want the van to go to Washougal. I said, “You can’t say they’re not racing—the riders were doing so good!” I said I didn’t care what he thought—I’ll use my own money. We’ve got a break after the race, and we can worry about things then.

Alex Martin When I did the year with Durham, we sort of stayed eighth and tenth in points at the end of the year outdoors, so it was a good season. We had good results all season long. So Chad, he was just motivated. He was excited to go to work every day at that point. It was about 2012 when that started to wear off.

Nathan Alexander We got two used tires after Washougal, but it was terrifying before that with the squared tires. You could only go fifty-five miles per hour all the way to Millville because you’d get so fast, and then the thing starts hopping. But Washougal went awesome for us. It was the first time we did really, really well—both guys got in the top ten. Beat all the GEICO Honda guys. It was really cool for us. We were parked right behind them. We were all excited, and then reality sank in and we were like, “How are we supposed to get home?” Darryn and Alex flew back home, but me and the other mechanic were stuck in the box van. We were hanging out at malls and stuff because we had used all of our money to get there and didn’t have anything. But they ended up wire-transferring us money, but it was $150 at a time, so you can only go so far on $150. We had to stop at another Wal-Mart, and then you’re like, “Okay, well let’s hang out this Wal-Mart parking lot all day waiting for our next $150.” It wasn’t fun.

Alex Martin Nate and I didn’t become good friends until later in the year. I was still getting to know him, so he was progressively telling me more and more stuff that was happening as it would go on.

Nathan Alexander Alex’s bike was just like the low rodent on the totem pole. They were just giving him whatever. He wouldn’t get what Darryn had. He would get, if anything, Darryn’s used parts. Honestly, the issue was the finances to actually get to the races. We had plenty of parts for the bikes. We had plenty of business at the shop. The money was coming in. Honestly, none of us knew why we didn’t have the money to get to the races, but we didn’t. But we had plenty of work for the shop. The shop was like all-time best, hammering out work. And it was always the money just to get to the race all year long.